Hungary Trade Balance Swings To Deficit

Hungary's trade balance swung to a deficit in April, as imports rose more than exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The trade balance logged a deficit of EUR 523 million in April versus a surplus of EUR 338 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 475 million.

In March, the trade deficit was EUR 708 million.

On a yearly basis, exports increased 12.6 percent in April, following an 8.8 percent rise in March. According to the initial estimate, exports rose 12.1 percent.

Imports rose 22.0 percent annually in April versus 21.1 percent increase in the initial estimate. In March, imports grew 24.7 percent.

