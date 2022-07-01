logo
AmerisourceBergen, Two Other Pharma Distributors To Pay $308 Mln To Oklahoma To Settle Opioid Suit

Published:

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Friday announced that the company and two other national pharma distributors will pay about $308 million to Oklahoma state to settle opioid-related claims.

In an SEC filing, Amerisources said: "On June 27, 2022, AmerisourceBergen Corporation and two other national pharmaceutical distributors entered into an agreement with the State of Oklahoma to resolve opioid-related claims. Pursuant to the agreement, the three distributors will pay up to approximately $308 million, including attorneys' fees and costs, to the State of Oklahoma and its participating subdivisions."

The State of Oklahoma has agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against the distributors with prejudice.

The company however said that it strongly disputes the allegations made in the complaints filed by the State of Oklahoma and its political subdivisions. But added, it it believes that resolving all of such litigation will further its goal of achieving broad resolution of governmental opioid claims while delivering meaningful relief to communities across the United States that have been impacted by the opioid epidemic.

"I am pleased that the state and many local governments were able to work together to arrive at this settlement amount," Oklahoma Attorney General O'Connor said in prepared remarks. "This settlement is still subject to approval by the decision-makers in the cities and counties."

"Many Oklahoma families have been ravaged and lives have been lost by opioid addictions and overdoses," said Attorney General O'Connor. "Money cannot possibly heal those wounds or bring back our loved ones. The funds we are recovering will be used to prevent and treat addictions to opioids."

The settlement will deliver more than $250 million to Oklahoma to combat the opioid epidemic that has deeply impacted the lives of its four million citizens.

