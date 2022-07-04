European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's foreign trade figures for May. Exports and imports are forecast to grow 0.9 percent each on a monthly basis in May.

Half an hour later, Switzerland's statistical office publishes consumer price data for June. Inflation is seen rising to 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent in May.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data is due for June. The number of unemployed declined 99,500 in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area producer prices for May. Economists expect producer price inflation to ease to 36.7 percent from 37.2 percent in April.

