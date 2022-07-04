Latvia Industrial Production Grows In May

Latvia's industrial production advanced in May, primarily driven by robust growth in manufacturing output, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a calendar adjusted 5.3 percent year-on-year in May.

Manufacturing output registered an increase of 7.5 percent annually in May and that of mining and quarrying grew 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, production in the electricity and gas supply segment fell sharply by 11.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose only a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in May.

During the first five months of this year, total industrial production expanded 4.2 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

