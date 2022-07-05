India Services Growth Improves Unexpectedly In June

India's service sector growth accelerated unexpectedly in June to remain at its highest level in more than eleven years, as output and new orders grew at an accelerated rate amid improving demand conditions, survey results from S& P Global showed on Tuesday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 59.2 in June from 58.9 in May. Meanwhile, the index was forecast to fall to 58.7.

A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Moreover, the latest level was the highest since April 2011.

A favourable economic environment, capacity expansion and on-going improvements in demand were attributed to the upturn in the headline index.

New orders grew at the fastest pace in over 11 years in June on strong demand conditions, increased client base and fruitful marketing.

Firms were able to secure new orders in June, despite the selling charges rising at the fastest pace since July 2017 as companies tried to pass their additional cost burdens on clients.

Charge inflation was more evident across the transport, information and communication segments.

Input price inflation remained historically high in June, led by higher chemical, food, petrol, retail and staff costs. However, the rate of inflation was the weakest in three months.

Employment levels in the Indian service sector rose marginally in June, after declining in the previous month.

The survey also revealed that the outstanding rate increased for the sixth consecutive month and at the fastest rate since February 2021.

"Unrelenting inflation somewhat concerned service providers, who were cautious in their forecasts," Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

"On average, business activity is expected to increase over the course of the coming 12 months, but the overall level of sentiment remained historically low."

The composite PMI output index came in at 58.2 in June versus 58.3 in May, showing that the growth of Indian private sector output steadied in June, as a faster increase in services activity offset a slower rise in factory production.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

