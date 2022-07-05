French Industrial Output Remains Flat In May

France's industrial production remained unchanged in May, after falling in the previous three months, data published by the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production showed no variations in May, after a revised 0.3 percent fall in April. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a rebound of 0.2 percent.

Manufacturing output recovered 0.8 percent monthly in May, following a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.

Within manufacturing, production of coke and refined petroleum products advanced 5.9 percent and that of other manufacturing rose 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, food products and beverage output slid 0.8 percent.

Construction output was 0.4 percent higher in May compared to April's 1.0 percent gain.

On the other hand, production in the utility sector registered a sharp fall of 5.6 percent and mining and quarrying output dropped 0.8 percent.

During the March to May period, total industrial production fell 0.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Economic News

