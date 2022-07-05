Spain Consumer Confidence Weakens In June

Spain's consumer confidence weakened notably in June, after improving in the previous two months, survey figures from the Centre for Sociological Research, or CIS, showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 65.8 in June from 76.0 in the previous month.

The current situation index dropped from 66.1 in May to 59.5 in June, as two of its three components contributed negatively to sentiment.

Similarly, the future situation index declined to 72.2 in June from 85.9 in May.

The sub-index for consumers' assessment of the improvement of the in the near future fell by 15.0 points to 59.5 in June, and that for their own future situation decreased 10.8 points to 83.7.

Households' views regarding the future of the labor market worsened in June, with the sub-index falling by 14.9 points from May to 73.2.

The survey was conducted from June 10 to 16.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.