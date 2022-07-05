Mexico Consumer Confidence Falls In June

Mexico's consumer confidence weakened in June after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 43.6 in June from 44.1 in May.

Households' view on expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year worsened in June, with the corresponding index falling to 56.5 from 57.3. The index for their own past financial situation fell from 49.0 to 48.3.

Consumers were also pessimistic about the general economic situation of the country in the coming twelve months. In June, the respective index fell by 2.0 points to 47.1.

Similarly, the index measuring their opinion on the past financial situation of the country declined from 39.5 to 39.0.

Economic News

