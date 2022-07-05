Scientists Find Rare Cells Capable Of Turning Into Blood Cancer

Researchers have discovered that dysfunction concerning a unique type of thymocyte cell, which is found in small amounts in all people may be the reason why some people develop a type of leukemia known as T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) that affects more than 6,000 Americans each year.

Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and College of Engineering came to know about the thymocyte cells, which is an immune cell present in the thymus, while conducting research on mice with T-ALL. They determined all of the rodent tumors originated from the same type of T cell, which expresses a unique set of molecular markers.

Senior author of the study, Adam Schrum, PhD, associate professor of bioengineering, molecular microbiology and immunology, and surgery, said, "Once we identified the cell in mice, we wondered if humans have that same cell type and in the same quantity. The human samples we obtained contained the same T cells and in the exact quantity found in mice."

That rare cell, which makes up just 0.01% of all cells in the thymus gland, became known as "EADN." The research team next wanted to know if every human T-ALL case originated from EADN.

Schrum said, "Over a three-year period, we examined five T-ALL cases at University of Missouri Health Care. We looked at cell samples from each patient and discovered one of those five cases seems to have originated from an EADN cell. We're not saying that EADN is the only cell that causes this type of cancer, but our findings show it is responsible for some cases. This is a very exciting discovery."

The team also discovered something different about EADN cells. A molecule called major histocompatibility complex or MHC, which drives autoimmunity and other immune responses, is what signals EADN cells to turn into cancer in mice.

The researchers said that, "It's like an auto-immune reaction that causes EADN to turn into cancer. Many other cells in the thymus cannot do this. Now that we've determined the signals required for this transformation, this discovery could point to potential strategies to treat it."

The next step for the team is to determine how frequently human T-ALL cases originate from EADN cells, in order to understand how to better personalize treatments for each person's unique cancer case.

