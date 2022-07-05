Hong Kong PMI Slips To 52.4 In June - S&P Global

The private sector in Hong Kong continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 52.4.

That's down from 54.9 in May, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The latest headline reading signaled a third consecutive month in which the PMI has printed above the 50.0 neutral threshold, to indicate a further improvement in the of the sector. That said, overall private sector growth eased from May.

June data indicated a third consecutive month of expansion in output amid looser pandemic restrictions. However, the rate of growth eased markedly from May amid reports of lingering COVID-19 impacts.

Contributing to the slower upturn in activity, order book volumes increased for a third successive month but at a slower rate than in May. Softer growth reportedly stemmed from the longer-term effects of COVID-19.

