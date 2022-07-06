European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders from Germany and retail sales from eurozone are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's factory orders data for May. Economists forecast orders to fall 0.6 percent on month, slower than the 2.7 percent decrease in April.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue industrial output figures for May. Production is expected to climb 3.4 percent annually after rising 2.4 percent in April.

In the meantime, industrial output and retail sales figures are due from Hungary. Economists forecast output to grow 2.8 percent on year in May after climbing 3.1 percent in April.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI data for June.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global/CIPS construction PMI data is due. The index is seen falling to 55.0 in June from 56.4 in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue eurozone retail sales data for May. Sales are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month, reversing a 1.3 percent fall in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.