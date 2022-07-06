Finland May Trade Deficit Widens

Finland's trade deficit widened in May with imports rising faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.175 billion in May from EUR 225 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was EUR 935 million.

Exports increased 30.7 percent yearly in May and imports rose 46.7 percent.

Shipments to EU countries increased 39.6 percent in May and imports from them gained 28.6 percent.

Exports to countries outside EU grew 20.6 percent in May and imports from those countries surged 75.1 percent.

Economic News

