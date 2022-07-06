Eurozone Retail Sales Rebound Less Than Forecast

Eurozone retail trade recovered at a slower-than-expected pace in May, figures from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 0.2 percent month-over-month in May, in contrast to a revised 1.4 percent fall in April. That was below the 0.4 percent increase expected by economists.

The increase in May was driven by a 1.2 percent gain in sales of non-food products. However, mail orders and internet sales fell 0.2 percent and those of auto fuel in specialized stores also dropped the same.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco contracted 0.3 percent in May compared to a 2.3 percent decrease seen in April.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased sharply to 0.2 percent in May from 4.0 percent in April. Meanwhile, it was expected to decline by 0.4 percent.

Retail trade in the EU27 showed no variations over the month, while sales advanced 0.8 percent in May from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.