Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$10.725 billion, up from A$10.495 billion in April - when imports dipped 0.7 percent on month and exports rose 1.0 percent.

Australia also will see June results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group; in May, the index score was 49.2.

Japan will release preliminary May figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes; in April, their scores were 102.9 and 96.8, respectively.

South Korea will provide May numbers for current account; in April, the balance showed a deficit of $0.08 billion.

Economic News

