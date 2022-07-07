Japan Leading Index Falls In May

Japan's leading index declined in May after improving in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 101.4 in May from April's 4-month high of 102.9.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also weakened to 95.5 in May from a stable reading of 96.8 in the previous month.

The lagging index declined to 95.9 in May from 96.4 in April. This was the first fall in four months.

Economic News

