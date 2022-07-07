Swiss Jobless Rate Falls As Expected In June

Switzerland's unemployment rate declined further in June, in line with expectations, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.0 percent in June from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

The number of registered unemployed decreased by 5,493 persons to 92,511 in June from 98,004 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 1.7 percent in June from 1.8 percent in May.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 2.2 percent in June, which was also in line with economists' forecast.

