Mexico Inflation Rises More Than Forecast

Mexico's consumer price inflation increased more than expected in June, after easing slightly in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 7.99 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 7.65 percent rise in May. That was just above the 7.95 percent rise expected by economists.

Core inflation also rose to 0.77 percent in June from 0.59 percent a month ago. The expected rate was 0.80 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most, by 13.60 percent annually in June, and charges for restaurants and hotels rose 10.13 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.84 percent in June, after a 0.18 percent increase in May.

