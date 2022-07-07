Ireland Manufacturing Output Grows In May

Ireland's manufacturing output expanded for the first time in eight months in May, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Production in the manufacturing industries rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, in contrast to a 31.7 percent plunge in April.

On a monthly basis, manufacturing output rebounded sharply by 18.5 percent from April, when it fell by 12.8 percent.

Meanwhile, total industrial production showed no variations in May from a year ago, following a 28.7 percent fall in April.

Month-on-month, industrial production recovered strongly by 13.9 percent in May, after a 9.6 percent contraction seen in April.

Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 5.5 percent monthly in May, and by 0.9 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.