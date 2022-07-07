Biden's Longtime Trusted Aide Kate Bedingfield To Depart White House

Kate Bedingfield, a longtime trusted aide to President Joe Biden and a senior strategist both in the administration and on his winning campaign, will leave the White House in late July.

After more than 3 years of leading Biden's communications team, Bedingfield is retiring to spend more time with her husband and young children, the White House said.

The 40-year-old political advisor first worked for Biden as his communications director during his time as Vice President.

Bedingfield had previously served as the Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director on Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. She played a leading role advising him on messaging, building his communications and press operations, preparing him for debates and interviews, and devising and executing on strategy as he secured the Democratic nomination faster than any candidate since 2004 and became the first nominee to defeat an incumbent president in almost 30 years.

She also represented the campaign on television at key moments, including before and after debates.

In the White House, Bedingfield continued as the President's top communications aide and was integral to every major public relations effort.

"Without Kate Bedingfield's talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Ketanji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court," said White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. "

"She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved - from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House. Her strategic acumen, intense devotion to the President's agenda, and fierce work on his behalf are unmatched. She will continue to remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside," he added.

"Her leadership helped us tell the story about the fight Joe Biden is making for the working families of America. She'll always be a core member of this family, even as she takes a little time to put her own family first," said White House Senior Adviser Anita Dunn.

