Hereditary Genes Increase Risk Of Cancer Mutations, Says New Study

New research conducted by scientists on 11,000 cancer patients has revealed 42 hereditary genes, which pre-dispose individuals to many mutations that correlate with a greater chance of developing cancer.

The research can lead to new personalized prevention and/or early detection methods, which study a patient's hereditary risk of developing different types of cancer.

The study is the result of a collaboration between the Institute for Research in Biomedicine and the Centre for Genomic Regulation and was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Mutations take place in different tissues and organs of an individual. Somatic mutations occur in cells that will not give rise to offspring and are therefore not passed on to subsequent generations. Mainly caused by different factors like age and smoking, somatic mutations are the main reason behind cancer and also have a role to play a role in other diseases.

A study led by ICREA researchers Dr Fran Supek at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine or IRB Barcelona and Dr Ben Lehner at the Center for Genomic Regulation CRG has found out hereditary genetic traits that predispose individuals to the appearance of specific types of somatic mutations in their tissues. People with higher mutation rates in an organ are more likely to get mutations in key cancer genes, which may increase the risk of tumor formation.

Dr Mischan Vali Pour, who lead the study, said, "In this comprehensive study we checked whether different types of changes to DNA observed in tumors were associated with inherited variants in many different genes. We developed a methodology that has allowed us to identify 42 genes, related to 15 different cellular mechanisms, that affect the risk of different types of somatic mutations. This might help explain risks of cancer predisposition".

Future treatment based on this study may help assess the hereditary risk of a patient developing a specific type of cancer and, therefore, to personalise their prevention program and/or detect the disease in its early stages. Additionally, cancer treatments might be able to be personalized via somatic mutational signatures, as shown by another recent study from the IRB Barcelona.

Most of the mechanisms involved in the generation of mutations are due to the defects in the repair of damaged DNA. This results in a phenomenon known as genomic instability, reducing the time needed for the appearance of the 2 to 10 mutations in cancer driver genes, which are usually needed for the development of a tumor.

To make these predictions, the researchers developed a methodology based on statistical genomics and a machine learning model -- the so-called "autoencoder" neural network, which can find patterns in complex data. The study analyzed 11,000 genome sequences from cancer patients of European ancestry.

In conclusion, Dr Ben Lehner, Head of the Genetic Systems Laboratory and Coordinator of the Systems Biology Programme at CRG, said, "As more genetic data become available, additional genetic predisposing factors for cancer mutagenesis are likely to be found. The 'rare' genetic variants that we considered here, while each of them is present in only a few individuals, are collectively quite important in shaping cancer genomes and possibly cancer risk."

