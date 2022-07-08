European Economics Preview: Italy Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Italy and foreign trade data from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases foreign trade figures for June. In the meantime, national accounts from Romania and consumer prices from Lithuania are due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's customs office is scheduled to issue foreign trade figures for May. Also, the central bank publishes France current account data.

At 3.00 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office releases consumer prices for June. Inflation is seen at 11.5 percent versus 10.7 percent in May.

In the meantime, industrial production and external trade data from Austria and current account figures from Turkey are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial production for May. Economists forecast output to fall 1.1 percent on month, reversing April's 1.6 percent increase.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.