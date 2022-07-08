Dutch Industrial Production Growth Slows In May

Dutch industrial production increased at the softer pace in May, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 10.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 14.0 percent rise in April.

More than two-thirds of all industrial branches produced more in May, the agency said.

Production in machinery industry grew the most, by 42.1 percent annually in May and production of transport equipment rose by more than 3.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.3 percent in May.

