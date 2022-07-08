Japan Eco Watchers Current, Outlook Declines In June

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese decreased in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 52.9 in June from 54.0 in May.

However, a reading above 50 indicates optimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity weakened to 47.6 in June from 52.5 in the previous month. In April, the reading was 50.3.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.