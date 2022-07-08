Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Eases In May

Malaysia's industrial production rose at a softer pace in May, mainly due to a slump in the mining output, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in May, after a 4.6 percent increase in April.

Among the main sectors, manufacturing output advanced 6.9 percent annually in May, after a 6.2 percent gain in the prior month.

Production in electricity sector grew by 2.8 percent, while those in mining sector declined 4.9 percent.

The main industries that contributed to manufacturing growth was electrical and electronics, transport equipment and other manufactures products,and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 1.0 percent in May amid falling output in both manufacturing and mining.

