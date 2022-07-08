Indonesia Consumer Confidence Remains Strong In June

Confidence among Indonesian consumers remained strong in June despite easing slightly from May, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index came in at 128.2 in June, down from 128.9 in the previous month.

However, a reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

The strong confidence level in June was mainly supported by consumer expectations regarding future economic conditions, particularly in terms of income and employment, the survey said.

On a quarterly basis, the consumer confidence index rose to 123.4 in the second quarter from 114.6 in the first quarter.

The improvement in the second quarter was driven by consumer optimism in current economic conditions, income in particular, along with job availability and conditions for purchasing durable goods.

Similarly, consumer expectations for future economic conditions improved across all components, including job availability, activity and income.

