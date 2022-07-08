Italy Industrial Output Falls For First Time In 4 Months

Italy industrial production declined for the first time in four months in May, the statistical office Istat said on Friday.

Industrial production dropped 1.1 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase in April. This was the first decrease since January, when output slid 3.3 percent.

Among sectors, only capital goods output logged growth in May, which was up 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, energy output dropped 3.9 percent and consumer goods production slid 0.7 percent. Output of intermediate goods was down 0.6 percent.

Year-on-year, growth in industrial output growth eased to 3.4 percent from 3.9 percent in April.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew by 6.6 percent annually after falling 3.1 percent in April.

