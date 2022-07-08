Brazil Inflation Rises In June

Brazil's consumer price inflation accelerated in June amid increased food prices, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 11.89 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 11.73 percent rise in May. That was almost in line with the 11.90 percent increase expected by economists.

Moreover, a double-digit inflation rate was recorded for the tenth consecutive month in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.67 percent in June, following a 0.47 percent gain in the previous month.

Prices for clothing alone grew 1.67 percent monthly in June and those for and personal care rose 1.24 percent. Costs for food and drinks were 0.80 percent higher compared to May.

