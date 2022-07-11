European Economics Preview: Italy Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from Italy is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer and producer prices for June. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 5.9 percent from 5.7 percent in May.



In the meantime, foreign trade from Romania and consumer prices from Lithuania are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases retail sales for May. Economists forecast sales to fall 1.5 percent annually, reversing April's 5.0 percent increase.

At 5.00 am ET, the Hellenic Statistical Authority releases Greece retail sales, industrial production and producer prices data.

Economic News

