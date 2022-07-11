Ireland Construction Sector Contracts In June

Ireland's construction sector activity deteriorated for the first time in fourteen months in June amid weaker demand and severe price pressures, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 46.4 in June from 51.5 in May.

Any reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a score above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

All three monitored categories of construction declined in June, with both commercial and housing activity posting declines for the first time since the first half of 2021.

New orders fell at a faster rate in fifteen months in June due to lower demand and increased price pressures.

As a result of lower new , construction firms reduced their input buying for the first time in fifteen months.

Supply chain pressures alleviated somewhat in June, in line with a reduction in purchasing activity.

Suppliers' delivery times continued to increase, but the latest deterioration in vendor performance was the least pronounced since the onset of the pandemic.

As a result of weaker demand, employment levels in the Ireland construction sector remained broadly unchanged in June.

Input price inflation remained elevated in June despite easing to a 14-month low.

Looking ahead, the construction outlook turned negative for the first time since September 2020 amid concerns of falling new orders and signs of a wider economic slowdown.

