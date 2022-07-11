Romania Trade Deficit Widens In May

Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in May from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 2.72 billion in May from EUR 1.77 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 2.82 billion.

Both exports and imports surged by 34.5 percent and 38.8 percent, respectively, in May from a year ago.

During the January to May period, total exports rose 23.5 percent compared to the same period last year and imports climbed 28.1 percent.

