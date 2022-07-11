Portugal May Trade Deficit Widens

Portugal's foreign trade deficit widened in May, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.421 billion in May from EUR 1.446 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 2.468 billion.

Exports were 40.6 percent higher in May compared to last year, much faster than the 16.8 percent gain in April.

The annual growth in imports surged from 29.1 percent in April to 46.4 percent in May.

On a month-on-month basis, both exports and imports expanded by 19.9 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively, in May.

