U.S. Stocks May Come Under Pressure As Covid Concerns Resurface

Following the lackluster performance seen last Friday, stocks may come under pressure in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures falling by 0.6 percent.

Renewed Covid concerns may weigh on the markets as Shanghai reported its first case of the highly infectious BA.5 omicron sub-variant, raising fears of more lockdowns.

Macau also closed all its casinos for the first time in over two years on Monday after a coronavirus outbreak in the world's biggest gambling hub.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

The economic calendar picks up later this week with the release of reports on consumer and producer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production.

Earnings season also unofficially gets underway later this week, as financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are due to report their quarterly results.

After trending higher for several sessions, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages recovered from an early move to the downside but spent the rest of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually finished the session narrowly mixed. While the Nasdaq inched up 13.96 points or 0.1 percent to 11,635.08, the Dow dipped 46.40 points or 0.2 percent to 31,338.15 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.24 points or 0.1 percent to 3,899.38.

Despite the mixed performance on the day, the major averages all moved higher for the week. The Nasdaq spiked by 4.6 percent, while the S&P 500 jumped by 1.9 percent and the Dow climbed by 0.8 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.8 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and jumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $2.70 to $102.09 a barrel after jumping $2.06 to $104.79 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after inching up $2.60 to $1,742.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $9.30 to $1,733 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 137.55 yen versus the 136.10 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0079 compared to last Friday's $1.0185.

