Reba McEntire Announces 17-City Fall Arena Tour

country music singer, actress and businesswoman Reba McEntire has announced a 17-city fall arena tour.

Longtime friend Terri Clark will support the country music star as a special guest on the road.

The Reba: Live in Concert Fall Arena Tour is set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

With 35 No. 1 hits under her belt, the award-winning entertainer will deliver hit after hit during her live shows, presented by Live Nation.

"I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," said Reba. "We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark."

Tickets go on sale on July 15 at 10 AM local time. Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting July 12 at 10 AM local time by signing up for Reba's email list at https://us13.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=e4918a203c7cf10ff07d25239&id=6ca7747e25.

Fans must be signed up by 11:59 PM CT on July 11 in order to receive the presale code. It will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 am local time until Thursday at 10 pm local time.

Reba recently announced Reba McEntire's The Hammer, a Lifetime movie starring and executive produced by the superstar. She is also set to join the ABC series "Big Sky" as a regular for its forthcoming third season.

Tour Dates:

October 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

October 14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

October 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

October 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 22 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

October 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 29 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center

November 3 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

November 4 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

November 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

November 12 - Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

November 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

November 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

