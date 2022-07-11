Overcoming Programmed Cell Death In Cancer Tumors With Paraptosis Compounds

Apoptosis, which is a type of programmed cell death or PCD, is known as biological process by which unwanted cells are removed in multi-cellular organisms. In many cells, certain proteins known as "caspases" led to apoptosis. This process is especially important for the treatment of cancer, as inducing cell death in cancer cells can help in their elimination.

Other than apoptosis, several types of PCDs take place in cells like paraptosis, necroptosis, and autophagy. Of these, paraptosis is the most recently identified type of PCD, which is caused by the influx of excess calcium in the cells, leading to cell death.

Cancer cells often become resistant to drugs that induce apoptosis and other types of PCDs. In such cases, inducing paraptosis, which is not dependent on caspases, could act as a promising anti-cancer treatment. Hence, the development of compounds that can induce paraptosis in cancer cells is crucial.

It is in this field that a team of researchers from the Tokyo University of Science, led by Shin Aoki in collaboration with Kohei Yamaguchi and Dr Kenta Yokoi, conducted a study to develop novel complex-peptide hybrids with paraptosis-inducing potential.

Commenting on the study, Aoki said, "Previously, we synthesized an iridium complex-peptide hybrid compound and observed that it induced cell death in cancer cells, which was different from apoptosis. Since this compound was unlike other paraptosis-inducing compounds, we wanted to understand its mechanism of paraptosis induction. Our goal now is to synthesize new compounds and elucidate how they induce paraptosis in cells, before we share this crucial information with the public."

The newly synthesized compounds were composed of a triptycene core -- an aromatic hydrocarbon -- with two or three cationic peptides made of the amino acids lysine and glycine, which is represented as KKKGG through a C8 alkyl linker chain, at different positions of the triptycene units. As a result, three triptycene core hybrids or TPHs were produced, namely, 5, syn-6, and anti-6.

The team subsequently performed experiments on Jurkat cells, a type of immortalized human lymphocytes used in research, to understand the type of PCD that occurred in these cells on treatment with syn-6 and anti-6. They found that death in these cells was inhibited by carbonyl cyanide m-chlorophenyl hydrazone (CCCP) which is an uncoupling reagent and an inhibitor of mitochondrial calcium uptake, RuRed, which is an inhibitor of the mitochondrial calcium channel), and 2-aminoethoxydiphenyl borate or 2-APB, which is an inhibitor of D-inositol-1,4,5-trisphosphate receptor. However, cell death was not inhibited by inhibitors of the other types of PCDs.

Hence, they ruled out autophagy, necroptosis, and apoptosis, confirming that paraptosis is a major PCD pathway induced by syn-6 and anti-6 in Jurkat cells.

Through additional imaging experiments, the team detected the presence of cytoplasmic vacuolization, elevated mitochondrial calcium concentrations, and the degradation of the ER in Jurkat cells treated with syn-6 and anti-6.

On the basis of previous findings, the team hypothesized that in Jurkat cells as well, the influx of calciumin the mitochondria might be facilitated by the close proximity of the ER and the mitochondria. As expected, they found that the ER and mitochondrial membranes were attached to one another, facilitating direct transfer of calcium.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News