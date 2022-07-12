European Economics Preview: Germany ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence data from Germany is the only major report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer prices from Romania and producer prices from Lithuania are due. Romania's inflation is seen at 15.1 percent in June versus 14.5 percent in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The sentiment index is forecast to fall to -38.3 in July from -28.0 in June.

At 6.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Portugal.

Economic News

