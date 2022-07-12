Finland Current Account Deficit Narrows In May

Finland's current account deficit decreased in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The current account deficit narrowed to EUR 1.559 billion in May from EUR 2.301 billion in April.

In the corresponding period last year, the current account balance showed a surplus of EUR 201 million.

The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit. The service account was also in deficit.

The primary income account was EUR 0.6 billion in deficit, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 3.2 billion in deficit.

In May, net capital outflow from Finland to abroad amounted to EUR 5.0 billion.

Economic News

