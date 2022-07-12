Futures Pointing To Continued Weakness On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to extend the significant move to the downside seen in the previous session.

Concerns about the emergence of a new, more infectious Covid-19 strain in several parts of the world are likely to continue to weigh on the .

Many cities in China are already taking steps to stop the spread of the new strain, leading to worries about another round of painful lockdowns, especially in Shanghai or Beijing.

A Covid-19 resurgence and the resumption of Chinese lockdowns could put further pressure on a global that is already being squeezed by aggressive monetary policy tightening by the world's central banks.

Investors may also be reluctant to get back into the markets ahead of what some expect to be a difficult quarterly earnings season.

However, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) got the earnings season off to a positive start, reporting better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.

Financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results in the coming days.

Following the lackluster performance seen last Friday, U.S. stocks showed a significant move to the downside during trading on Monday. The major averages regained ground after an early slump by once again came under pressure going into the close.

The major averages all ended the day firmly in negative territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way lower. While the Nasdaq tumbled 262.71 points or 2.3 percent to 11,372.60, the S&P 500 slumped 44.95 points or 1.2 percent to 3,854.43 and the narrow Dow fell 164.31 points or 0.5 percent to 31,173.84.

Renewed Covid concerns contributed to the weakness on Wall Street, as Shanghai reported its first case of the highly infectious BA.5 omicron sub-variant, raising fears of more lockdowns.

Macau also closed all its casinos for the first time in over two years on Monday after a outbreak in the world's biggest gambling hub.

Casino operators Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) posted steep losses following the news, plunging by 6.5 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) also moved sharply lower after Elon Musk called off his $44 billion takeover of the social media giant. Twitter said it plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.

Light trading activity may have exaggerated the downward move, as some traders stuck to the sidelines amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.

The economic calendar picks up later this week with the release of reports on consumer and producer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production.

Oil service stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunging by 2.8 percent.

The weakness among oil service stocks came as the price of crude oil for August delivery climbed well off its worst levels but still fell $0.70 to $104.09 a barrel.

Significant weakness was also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 2.7 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Semiconductor stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 2.5 percent.

Networking, steel and retail stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are plunging $4.89 to $99.20 a barrel after falling $0.70 to $104.09 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after sliding $10.60 to $1,731.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.40 to $1,732.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 136.76 yen compared to the 137.38 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0034 compared to yesterday's $1.0040.

Asia

Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as an energy crisis loomed over the European economy and a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China added to worries about a global economic slowdown.

Investors also braced for a big week of data and earnings for directional cues. U.S. consumer price index data for June is due on Wednesday and June retail sales data is scheduled for Friday.

Chinese shares fell sharply as rising case counts in several regions fueled talks of another round of painful lockdowns, especially in Shanghai or Beijing.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1 percent to 3,281.47, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dove 1.3 percent to 20,844.74.

In economic news, new bank lending in China rose more than expected in June as the central bank stepped up efforts to boost growth, data showed.

Japanese stocks tumbled as rising domestic cases of COVID-19 reflected the arrival of a new wave of infections. The Nikkei 225 Index slumped 1.8 percent to 26,336.66, while the broader Topix closed 1.6 percent lower at 1,883.30.

Tech and manufacturing companies paced the declines, with Yaskawa Electric, TDK and Fanuc losing 4-5 percent.

Data showed earlier in the day that the producer price index in Japan hit a record high for the third straight month in June.

Seoul stocks extended losses for a second straight session as new coronavirus cases in the country surged to a two-month high. The Kospi gave up 1 percent to settle at 2,317.76 ahead of the Bank of Korea's interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics dropped 1.2 percent, chemical giant LG Chem shed 1.5 percent and internet portal operator Naver fell 2.9 percent.

Australian markets ended on a flat note as banks gained ground, offsetting losses in the mining sector. Healthcare stocks rose, with CSL rising 1.6 percent as the dollar hit a two-decade peak.

Europe

European stocks have fallen on Tuesday as rising COVID cases in several regions fueled talks of another round of painful lockdowns in China, especially in Shanghai or Beijing.

Investors also fretted about a worsening energy crisis in Europe. A major gas pipeline from Russia to Western Europe was shut down for annual maintenance on Monday and is scheduled to be out of action until July 21.

It is feared that the shutdown might be extended as the European Union prepares to impose a phased embargo on Russian oil and ban maritime insurance for any tanker that carries Russian oil.

On the data front, expectations for economic growth in Germany slumped in July, data from the ZEW economic research institute showed. The corresponding index fell to minus 53.8 from minus 28.0 in June.

Separate data from the British Retail Consortium and the advisory services firm KPMG revealed that U.K. retail sales decreased for the third consecutive month in June.

Like-for-like sales decreased 1.3 percent on a yearly basis in June while overall sales were down 1.0 percent.

Traders now look ahead to the release of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report this week for clues about what the Federal Reserve may do next to fight inflation.

While the German DAX Index has fallen by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

Dutch paints and coating maker AkzoNobel has dropped after it announced a 20 million euro investment to improve production at two of its sites in France creating around 30 new jobs.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore have also fallen on worries about a possible recession.

On the other hand, Norway's biggest lender DnB has rallied after its quarterly earnings topped forecasts.

British women's fashion retailer Sosandar has also jumped after reporting an improved annual outturn.

United Utilities has also risen after it agreed to sell its non-appointed renewable energy , United Utilities Renewable Energy Ltd. to SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc for about £100 million enterprise value.

Thales Group shares have also surged in Paris. The designer and builder of electrical systems announced its agreement to acquire OneWelcome, a Dutch provider of Customer Identity and Access Management for a total consideration of 100 million euros.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Utility EDF has also spiked following a Reuters report that the French government will pay more than 8 billion euros ($8 billion) to nationalize the company.

U.S. Economic Reports

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to speak before the Rotary Club of Charlotte at 12:30 pm ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $33 billion worth of ten-year notes.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Gap (GPS) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the apparel retailer announced its president and chief executive officer Sonia Syngal would step down from her position after two years on the job.

Discount retailer PriceSmart (PSMT) is also likely to come under pressure after reporting fiscal third quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates despite better than expected sales.

On the other hand, shares of Canoo (GOEV) are soaring in pre-market trading after Walmart (WMT) signed an agreement to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from the company.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com