India Inflation Eases Slightly In June

India's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in June, though marginally, and remained above the central bank's tolerance band, official data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 7.01 percent year-over-year in June, following a 7.04 percent rise in May. That was also just below the 7.03 percent increase expected by economists.

The central bank targets inflation of 4.00 percent, with a tolerance band of 2.00 percent at the lower end and 6.00 percent on the upper side.

Prices for fuel and light grew the most, by 10.39 percent annually in June. This was followed by a 9.52 percent rise in clothing and footwear and a 7.56 percent increase in food and beverage prices

Data also showed that food price inflation eased to 5.15 percent in June from 7.97 percent in May.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.52 percent in June and food prices gained 0.99 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate by 50 basis points in June and 40 basis points in May due to rising inflation.

