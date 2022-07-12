Bill Clinton Supports Study Into Opioid Alternatives Of Pain Treatment

Former US President Bill Clinton said that the results of a clinical trial into the efficacy of CBD in pain management are "very encouraging," and he has stressed the importance of looking into alternatives for opioid-based painkillers, said a press statement from the company supplying the cannabinoid for the study.

The former president has apparently been following the progress of cannabinoid trials at NYU Langone, which were done using products supplied by Orcosa that contained CBD provided by TR Processing or TRP, the latter said on Tuesday.

According to the press release, Clinton was quoted as saying, "The Clinton Foundation has worked for years to reduce opioid addiction and deaths. To succeed, we need non-addictive alternatives to pain management. The results of the trial conducted by NYU Langone, with TRP's CBD ingredient, are very encouraging and I'm eager to see the results of the next round."

The results of the clinical trial, which involved 99 participants aged 18-75 years who underwent rotator cuff surgery, found that Orcosa's CBD tablet Oravexx brought down to a large extent post-operative pain compared to the placebo, without any serious side effects.

The new statement on the results are in line with the comments made by the former president reportedly earlier this year, talking about upcoming research into cannabidiol as an effective treatment method to help tackle pain.

Regarding Clinton, the President's administration had opposed efforts to legalize medical cannabis and even took the extreme step of threatening to revoke Drug Enforcement Administration or DEA, prescribing licenses for doctors who recommended marijuana to patients in accordance with state law.

Also, despite pleas to reduce the racially disparate crack-cocaine sentencing disparity, the former president took no action to remediate the issue. He also rejected requests to lift a federal ban on harm reduction policies like syringe exchange programs.

Yet, in an exit interview published by Rolling Stone in 2000, just before he left office, Clinton planned to endorse cannabis reform, saying that he thinks that "most small amounts of marijuana have been decriminalized in some places, and should be."

