Romania Industrial Production Expands In May

Romania's industrial production expanded in May from a year ago, driven by an increase in manufacturing output, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.1 percent year-over-year in May.

Production in the manufacturing industry grew 1.4 percent in May compared to last year.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output fell sharply by 7.2 percent and that of electricity dropped 3.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down 0.1 percent in May.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production advanced 6.4 percent monthly and by 10.1 percent yearly in May.

Economic News

