South Korea Jobless Rate Rises In June

South Korea's unemployment rate rose marginally in June, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate increased a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in June from 2.8 percent in May.

In June last year, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.0 percent in June. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased to 888,000 in June from 889,000 in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 205,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 841,000 year-on-year to 28.478 million in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.