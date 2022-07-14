European Economics Preview: EU Summer Economic Forecast Due

The EU macroeconomic forecast is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for June. Wholesale prices had increased 22.9 percent annually in May.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden is set to issue consumer prices for June. Inflation is forecast to rise to 8.3 percent from 7.3 percent in May.

At 2.30 am ET, producer price data is due from Switzerland.

At 3.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute publishes industrial production and retail sales data for May. Economists forecast output to grow 8.0 percent annually, slower than the 10.8 percent increase in April.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England releases credit conditions survey results.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is scheduled to issue Summer Economic Forecast.



