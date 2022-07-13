Study Reveals Cancer Cells Gravitate Towards "sweet Spots" In Human Body

In a study published in Nature Materials, an international team of researchers led by engineers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities found that cancer cells can move toward certain mechanical "sweet spot" environments. This study gave new information as to how cancer cells invade the human body. These findings can help scientists and engineers better understand how cancer spreads and can go a long way in improving treatment methods.

In an earlier study, the University of Minnesota-led team discovered that cells can sense the stiffness of their environment -- which can be either stiff (bone tissue) to soft (fatty tissue) or medium stiffness (muscle tissue) and how the cells move about depends on this environment. The research also showed that cells have a "sweet spot" of stiffness, which isn't too hard or too soft, in which they have better traction and can move faster.

For many years, scientists were under the impression that the cells would always move toward a stiffer environment, but the University of Minnesota researchers discovered for the first time that cells actually move toward a "sweet spot" that's more in the middle.

Commenting on the discovery, David Odde, a professor in the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Department of Biomedical Engineering and senior author of the study, said, "This discovery challenges the current thinking in the field, which is that cells only move toward stiffer environments. I think that this finding will change how people think about this phenomenon. Our mathematical model predicted, and we've shown through experiments, that cells actually can move toward the softer side."

During the study, Odde and his team looked at both brain cancer and breast cancer cells. They placed cells between two environments i.e., a stiffer region and a softer region and found out where they accumulated.

The research team found that some cells, like the breast cancer cells they studied, have a feedback mechanism, which causes them to grip more strongly onto stiffer environments and this is the reason why earlier studies showed cells moving to the stiffer side. However, if you turn that mechanism off genetically, the cells will then move more toward the middle.

Odde said, "We're basically decoding how cancer cells invade tissue. They don't just move randomly. They actually have particular ways in which they like to move, and if we can understand that, we may be better able to trip them up."

The next step, which the researchers planned is to use this information to build a simulator, which shows how cancer cells move through an entire tumor, which will help them better forecast cells' movements based on their environments.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News