Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release June figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to tick down to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in May, with the addition of 30,000 jobs after gaining 60,600 in the previous month. The participation rate is called steady at 66.7 percent.

Australia also will see June data for new home sales from the Housing Industry Association; in May, sales tumbled 5.5 percent on month.

Singapore will provide an advance estimate for Q2 gross domestic product; in the first quarter, GDP was up 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year.

China will see June numbers for foreign direct investment; in May, FDI was up 17.3 percent on year.

Japan will see final May figures for industrial production; in April, industrial output sank 1.5 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year.

Economic News

