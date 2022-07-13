Singapore GDP Unchanged On Quarter In Q2

Singapore's gross domestic product was flat on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis in the second quarter of 2022, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent and down from the upwardly revised 0.9 percent in the first quarter (originally 0.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 4.8 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 5.2 percent but still up from 3.7 percent in the three months prior.

Economic News

