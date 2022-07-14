Japan Industrial Production Falls More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in May, latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

Industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 7.5 percent monthly in May. In the initial estimate, output fell 7.2 percent.

Shipments dropped by 4.1 percent monthly in May and the inventories fell 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the inventory ratio increased 3.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 3.1 percent in May. According to the initial estimate, output decreased 2.8 percent.

Production capacity fell 9.2 percent monthly in May and declined 6.7 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.