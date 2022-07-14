Finland Inflation Accelerates In June

Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated at the fastest rate in June, largely driven by higher prices of electricity and fuels, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 7.8 percent year-over-year in June, following a 7.0 percent rise in May.

The latest growth in inflation was mainly influenced by increased prices of petrol, electricity, diesel, and capital repair on detached houses.

Price growth was curbed most by reductions in the prices of children's day care, non-refundable prescription medicines, regular ferry service, medical examination and treatment fees and redemption of documents in June from a year ago, the statistical office said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.71 percent from June, after a 1.31 percent growth in the prior month.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, which is the EU measure of inflation, climbed 8.1 percent annually in June and rose 0.8 percent from a month ago.

