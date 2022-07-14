Cryptos Whipsaw After Inflation Data

Cryptocurrencies oscillated wildly post the release of the inflation data from the U.S. Overall market capitalization which dropped to $851 billion in the aftermath of the CPI data release recovered and rose to $905 billion, before plunging again to $882 billion.

At current levels, the overnight increase in market cap is a little over 3 percent. Close to 90 percent of the top 100 cryptos have rallied more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours. Only two cryptos among the top 100 have declined more than 1 percent.

At current prices. the crypto market is dominated 42.7 percent by Bitcoin, 14.9 percent by Ethereum, 17.3 percent by stablecoins and 25.1 percent by the residual altcoins.

Bitcoin gained almost 3.5 percent overnight but is still lower more than 3 percent on a weekly basis. BTC is currently trading at $19,747.20, after rising to a high of $20,361.12 and low of $18,999.95 in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum rallied more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours but is trading 8.6 percent lower on a weekly basis. ETH ranged between $1,120.32 and $1,019.22 in the past 24 hours.

3rd ranked Tether (USDT) traded between $0.9995 and $0.9992 in the past 24 hours.

4th ranked USDCoin (USDC) traded between $1.00 and $0.9997 in the past 24 hours.

5th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 5.1 percent in the past 24 hours. Despite the overnight gains, the crypto coin is still down 3 percent on a weekly basis and 56 percent in 2022.

6th ranked BinanceUSD (BUSD) traded between $1.00 and $0.9989 in the past 24 hours.

7th ranked XRP (XRP) gained more than 3 percent overnight. 8th ranked Cardano's (ADA) too gained close to 3 percent in the past 24 hours.

9th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied 5 percent in the past 24 hours. 10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE), too added 2 percent in the same span.

93rd ranked CEEK VR (CEEK) is the top gainer with an overnight rally of 27 percent. The crypto token tagged to the NFT and Metaverse categories has gained 25 percent in the past week but has shed around 45 percent in 2022.

86th ranked TerraClassicUSD (USTC) declined 8 percent overnight.

The European Central Bank has in a research report published as part of the Macroprudential bulletin commented on the environmental impact of mining cryptocurrencies and examined the factoring of climate risk into the price of crypto-assets. The article provides an overview of the estimated carbon footprint of certain crypto-assets. It also discusses the role of public authorities in evaluating the outsized carbon footprint of certain crypto assets as well as its impact on green transition commitments. The report also highlights the need for climate-related considerations in crypto-investors' practices.

The report quotes data from the European Commission, Digiconomist, International Energy Agency and ECB's own calculations to establish that the combined yearly emissions for bitcoin and ether as of May 2022 negate past and target greenhouse gas (GHG) emission savings for most euro area countries.

The report goes on to state that besides bitcoin, several other crypto-assets use the Proof of Work consensus mechanism to create a significant carbon footprint.

Though the crypto-asset community is responding to public criticism of the significant energy consumption of PoW crypto-assets and has announced upgrades and de-carbonizing initiatives, the report adds that these remain voluntary in nature and therefore unable to enforce changes in the consensus method.

The report is also apprehensive about the crypto-assets' transition to renewable energy sources, given the likelihood of it crowding out other uses of renewable energy and putting countries' green transition targets at risk.

The research report further states that the energy impact of PoW could be addressed by the proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain consensus mechanism as crypto-assets built on PoS blockchains rely on miners pledging crypto-asset collateral instead of computing power.

Another concern raised in the report is the increasing financial sector exposure to crypto-assets with a significant carbon footprint and the resultant financial sector transition risk. Some countries have also called on the EU to consider a ban on the energy-intensive PoW mining method. The document states that the European Parliament has asked the European Commission to submit by January 2025 a legislative proposal to include in the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities, crypto-asset mining activities that contribute substantially to climate change mitigation.

Among the potential actions to address the carbon footprint concerns, the report calls upon investors to evaluate whether investing in certain crypto-assets is in line with their environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives. Financial institutions would have to incorporate the climate-related financial risks of crypto-assets into their climate strategy, which should be an integral part of their overall risk strategy, the report adds.

