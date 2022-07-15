European Economics Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from the euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is slated to issue Europe new car registrations data for June. Sales had declined 11.2 percent annually in May.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases final consumer and harmonized prices for June. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 8.0 percent in June, as initially estimated, from 6.8 percent in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish Eurozone foreign trade data for May. The deficit had totaled EUR 32.4 billion in April.

Economic News

