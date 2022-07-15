Japan Tertiary Activity Growth Slows In May

Japan's tertiary activity increased for the third straight month in May, but at a softer pace, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in June, after a 1.2 percent growth in April.

Among the individual components, the indexes for living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, medical, care and welfare, -related services, goods rental and leasing, retail trade, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water increased in May.

Meanwhile, the indexes for wholesale trade, finance and insurance, information and communications, and real estate declined.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity climbed 3.6 percent in May, following a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month.

Economic News

